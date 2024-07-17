More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
World
Greece shuts Acropolis during the hottest part of the day as southern Europe swelters in a heat wave
Greece's Culture Ministry ordered the closure of the Acropolis — the country's biggest cultural attraction — for several hours in the middle of the day Wednesday, while authorities warned of extreme conditions across much of the country as southern Europe sweltered in a heat wave that sent temperatures spiraling.
Weather
Touch of September into Friday morning - late PM T-storms this weekend
Some of the best weather of the summer is shaping up into Friday with 70s, cool mornings and very low humidity levels. A few weekend T-storms are possible
World
'Hellishly hot' southern Europe bakes under temperatures topping 104 F
The Italian health ministry placed 12 cities under the most severe heat warning Tuesday as a wave of hot air from Africa baked southern Europe and the Balkans and sent temperatures over 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), with the worst still to come.
Paul Douglas
Enjoy a hard-earned break from summer storms
Quiet, comfortable weather lingers into Friday, with sunshine and low humidity.
Nation
Power restored at overcrowded California prison after outage amid heat wave
Power was restored Tuesday at an overcrowded California men's prison that ran on emergency generator power for three days following a major electrical outage amid a heat wave.