Morning forecast: Mostly cloudy, high 27
Watch for snow in southern Minnesota.
Paul Douglas
Mostly Cloudy Sunday, But More Snow Chances (And Colder Air) This Upcoming Week
We'll get a break in snow chances across the state on Sunday, but we watch the next system already on the doorstep for Monday. Several more snow chances could exist next week after that, along with the coldest air of the season so far by next weekend. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 23; cloudy with a little snow possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
Residents across eastern US and New England hunker down as snow, ice, freezing rain approach
Residents across the eastern U.S., particularly in New England, are gassing up snow blowers, dusting off shovels and gearing up for a wintry mix of precipitation as a potent storm system bringing snow, freezing rain and ice bears down on the region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 34, cloudy with light snow on the way
Light snow will make its way through the state, with slick roadways and some accumulation in northern Minnesota. We could see some peeks of sun Sunday, with more snow on the way next week.