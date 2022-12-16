More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 27; cloudy with snow accumulating an additional 1-2 inches
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Brooklyn Center liquor store employee takes off shoes and gives them to homeless man
Ta Leia Thomas saw a man digging in the trash for boxes to use as makeshift footwear. She responded by taking off her Vikings-themed Nike Air Jordans and giving them to the man. Read more about her here.
White House reveals winter COVID-19 plans, more free tests
The Biden administration unveiled its contingency plans for potential coronavirus surges this winter. Read more about the effort here.
Time-lapse view of snow in the Twin Cities Thursday
A birds-eye view of today's snowfall, overlooking Sumner-Glenwood neighborhood and the North Loop area near Target Field. A winter storm warning remained in effect until 6 p.m. for the Twin Cities and much of central Minnesota. It keeps coming down with 4 to 7 inches of snow expected to fall by Thursday evening.