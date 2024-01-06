Fresh snow overnight will be followed by light snow today, clearing by early Sunday. Totals will be around an inch in Grand Marais and a half inch in the Twin Cities and St. Cloud. There's more snow likely next week.

Fresh snow overnight will be followed by light snow today, clearing by early Sunday. Totals will be around an inch in Grand Marais and a half inch in the Twin Cities and St. Cloud. There's more snow likely next week.