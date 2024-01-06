More from Star Tribune
Nation Biden warns against Trump reelection after Jan. 6 Capitol riot, a day 'we nearly lost America'
More from Star Tribune
Nation Biden warns against Trump reelection after Jan. 6 Capitol riot, a day 'we nearly lost America'
More from Star Tribune
Nation Biden warns against Trump reelection after Jan. 6 Capitol riot, a day 'we nearly lost America'
More from Star Tribune
Nation Biden warns against Trump reelection after Jan. 6 Capitol riot, a day 'we nearly lost America'
More from Star Tribune
Nation Biden warns against Trump reelection after Jan. 6 Capitol riot, a day 'we nearly lost America'
More from Star Tribune
Nation Biden warns against Trump reelection after Jan. 6 Capitol riot, a day 'we nearly lost America'
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: High of 34, light snow
Fresh snow overnight will be followed by light snow today, clearing by early Sunday. Totals will be around an inch in Grand Marais and a half inch in the Twin Cities and St. Cloud. There's more snow likely next week.
World
AP PHOTOS: In idyllic Kashmir's 'Great Winter,' cold adds charm but life is challenging for locals
The skies are overcast. On the plains, temperatures have dropped below freezing. High on the mountains, peaks are draped in thick snow.
Nation
The US northeast is preparing for a weekend storm that threatens to dump snow, rain, and ice
Millions of people across the eastern U.S. are preparing for a wintry mix of precipitation as a potent storm system looks to bring snow, freezing rain and ice to the region.
Paul Douglas
Multiple Snow Chances In The Next Week, Including Saturday Evening
A system continues to impact the state through Saturday, with snow chances moving into the metro late in the day with up to 1" possible. More snow chances await as we head into next week, with colder highs eventually moving in. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 25; clouds with a little snow starting
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.