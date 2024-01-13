More from Star Tribune
Duluth As Cargill family member's company buys up Duluth's Park Point homes, will locals get priced out?
Morning forecast: High of 10; winter weather and windchill advisories
Winter weather advisories continue in much of Minnesota, with blowing snow making roads slick. We'll see Arctic air for the next few days, with the chance of a little more snow.
World
Kashmir residents suffer through a dry winter waiting for snow. Experts point to climate change
A prolonged dry spell is sweeping across the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir during the harshest phase of winter, leaving many people sick and farmers worried about impending water shortages.
Nation
The avalanche risk is high in much of the western US. Here's what you need to know to stay safe
As a massive winter storm dumped snow across much of the western U.S., winter sport enthusiasts headed to ski resorts and backcountry slopes ahead of the long Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend.
Paul Douglas
A Little Snow - A Lot Of Cold
It turns out the forecasts earlier this week (of a couple inches) will probably be closer to the mark. What happened? Too much cold air pushing the storm track farther east. Maybe 1-3" inches of fluff for the metro, but plowable for southeastern Minnesota and much of Wisconsin. Eastern Wisconsin, Chicago and much of Michigan will see near-blizzard conditions.
Nation
Winter storm to bring snow, winds, ice and life-threatening chill to US, forecasters warn
Brutally cold weather could prove a deadly challenge Saturday amid a continuing wave of Arctic storms that has hammered much of the country with blinding snow, freezing rain and whipping winds.