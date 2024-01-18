More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: High 9 above; chance of PM snow
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Jan. 18
Power line falls on car during Oregon ice storm, killing 3 and injuring a baby, authorities say
A power line fell on a parked car in northeast Portland, Oregon, on Wednesday, killing three people and injuring a baby during an ice storm that turned roads and mountain highways treacherous in the Pacific Northwest.
Southern Minnesota Snow Thursday
We're tracking a clipper that'll bring some snow to areas from St. Cloud to the Twin Cities southward on Thursday - with a half inch for the metro but around 2" for Worthington. Colder air moves in behind that for a few days - but 30s are likely next week. - D.J. Kayser
Heavy snowfall and freezing rain disrupt transport in Scandinavia and Germany
Heavy snow and freezing rain hit parts of northern and central Europe on Wednesday, bringing transport to a halt in some Scandinavian regions and causing major disruption at airports in Frankfurt and Oslo.
Neither snowstorm nor driving ban prevents Bills from practicing in preparation to host Chiefs
Despite a second major lake-effect storm hitting the Buffalo region in less than a week, Bills quarterback Josh Allen had no trouble getting to practice on Wednesday morning because much of the snow was falling north of his home.