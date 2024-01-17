More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
An ice storm bears down on the Pacific Northwest as other US regions battle bitter cold
Residents of the Pacific Northwest suffered more misery as an ice storm bore down Wednesday, threatening to turn mountain highways treacherous and zap power in bitterly cold temperatures.
World
Heavy snowfall and freezing rain disrupt transport in Scandinavia and Germany
Heavy snow and freezing rain hit parts of northern and central Europe on Wednesday, bringing transport to a halt in some Scandinavian regions and causing major disruption at airports in Frankfurt and Oslo.
Weather
Morning forecast: High 10 above; mostly sunny
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Jan. 17
Paul Douglas
Touch Of March Possible Next Week
A cold and quiet week continues with a reinforcing slap of numbing air on Friday gives way to a slow weekend warming trend. I see 30s pretty much every day next week. In fact weather models hint ice or rain by midweek. Bizarre swings in weather, but not that unusual for January. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Nation
The Pacific Northwest braces for a new round of ice and freezing rain after deadly weekend storm
The Pacific Northwest was bracing for freezing rain and ice Tuesday even as tens of thousands of residents struggled with a dayslong power outage wrought by a weekend storm that was blamed for at least seven deaths.