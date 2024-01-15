More from Star Tribune
Nfl Jordan Love and the Packers pull a wild-card stunner, beating Dak Prescott and the Cowboys 48-32
Nfl Jordan Love and the Packers pull a wild-card stunner, beating Dak Prescott and the Cowboys 48-32
Nfl Jordan Love and the Packers pull a wild-card stunner, beating Dak Prescott and the Cowboys 48-32
Morning forecast: Cold, high -2; partly sunny
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Jan. 15
Nation
Arctic freeze continues to blast huge swaths of the US with sub-zero temperatures
A dangerous Arctic blast will continue sweeping across the U.S. on Monday and linger through at least midweek, prolonging a bitter cold that set record-low temperatures in parts of the country and threatens to further disrupt daily life, including an NFL playoff game and the first-in-the-nation presidential nominating contest in Iowa.
Business
Tropical Cyclone Belal hits the French island of Reunion. Nearby Mauritius is also on high alert
A tropical cyclone hit the French island of Reunion in the Indian Ocean on Monday, bringing intense rains and powerful winds and leaving about a quarter of households without electricity and tens of thousands of homes without water, authorities said.
Paul Douglas
No Humidity Or Bugs This Week
It'll be a cold week ahead, possibly the coldest week of the winter. Milder air returns this weekend and into next week with temps returning to above average levels. No major snow storms brewing anytime soon. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Nation
Millions of Americans face below-zero temperatures as storms bring blast of Arctic air, snow and ice
Subfreezing temperatures across much of the U.S. left millions of Americans facing dangerous cold as Arctic storms left four dead and knocked out electricity to tens of thousands in the Northwest, brought snow to the South, and walloped the Northeast with blizzard conditions that forced the postponement of an NFL game.