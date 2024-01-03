More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Cloudy, with a high of 31
A cooldown is on the way next week.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 34, increasing clouds
It'll be breezy, with chances of light snow through Wednesday and again Friday and Saturday.
Video
Planes collide and catch fire at Japan's Haneda airport, killing 5
A passenger plane and a Japanese coast guard aircraft collided on the runway at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Tuesday and burst into flames, with five people on the smaller plane killed, officials said. All 379 people on Japan Airlines flight JAL-516 got out safely before the plane was engulfed in flames, Transport Minister Tetsuo Saito confirmed. Read more here.
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly cloudy, high 34
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Jan. 2