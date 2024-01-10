More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Chance of light snow, high 28
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Jan. 10
New Jersey under a state of emergency as flooding, wind, pummel Northeast
A major storm drenched the Northeast and slammed it with fierce winds, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands following a bout of violent weather that struck most of the U.S.
Record-breaking cold threatens to complicate Iowa's leadoff caucuses as snowy weather cancels events
Snow was still piling on top of the 8 inches that had already accumulated when Kadee Miller trekked out to see Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley in Waukee.
Air Force Two carrying VP Harris diverted to DC-area airport after encountering 'wind shear'
Vice President Kamala Harris' aircraft was forced to divert to a Washington-area airport after encountering stormy weather Tuesday night as she returned from a trip to Georgia.
Plowable Snow Late Week - Numbing Next Week
Light snow develops later today with a bigger storm system possible Friday and Saturday. This will be followed by a significant Arctic slap. The coldest temps we've seen since February of last winter. Get ready. It's coming! Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson