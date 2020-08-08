More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Morning forecast: 88, humid, heat index mid-90s, chance of storms later
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Coronavirus
Trump: Virus relief agreement or he'll go it alone
"If Democrats continue to hold this critical relief hostage, I will act under my authority as president to get Americans the relief they need," he said.
World
Air India flight skids off runway, killing 17
The Boeing 737 split in two while landing Friday in heavy rain in southern India.
Coronavirus
Relief talks fail in D.C.,; Treasury secretary sees executive action
A last-ditch effort by Democrats to revive collapsing Capitol Hill talks on vital COVID-19 rescue money ended in disappointment
Nation
U.S. officials uncover 'sophisticated' border tunnel
The incomplete tunnel stretching from Mexico to Arizona appears to be "the most sophisticated tunnel in U.S. history," authorities said.