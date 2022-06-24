More from Star Tribune
Twins
Saints lose to Buffalo again
The Bisons rallied to beat the visiting St. Paul Saints for the third time in four games this week.
Twins
Twins relievers at their best in 'dirty' innings
The Twins' bullpen corps takes pride in inheriting threatening situations and escaping them unscathed.
Twins
Twins manage just three hits, shut out 1-0 by Rockies in first game of series
Two days after Minnesota's offense erupted for 10 runs in seven innings, the Twins are in an offensive slump again, this time producing one run over their last 19 innings.
Politics
Roe decision sets up Minnesota fight over abortion access
Abortion remains legal in Minnesota under a 1995 state Supreme Court ruling.
Politics
With Roe overturned, Minnesota abortion opponents win a long-fought battle
Activism over decades elevated the issue to a fundamental tenet of the Republican Party.