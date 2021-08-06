More from Star Tribune
Loons
Minnesota United acquire Honduran midfielder Joseph Rosales on 18-month loan
Just 20, Rosales impressed Loons management during Olympic qualifying in Mexico last March.
Sports
Allyson Felix sets a record, wins bronze for 10th Olympic medal
She describes herself as "old." She concedes she wasn't sure she'd make it this far. There were times, though, when "making it" had nothing to do with the Olympics and everything to do with simply climbing out of her hospital bed.
Local
Minnesota celebrates Olympic champion Sunisa Lee with parade
The city of St. Paul will host a parade to celebrate Olympic champion Sunisa Lee, who took home the gold medal in the women's gymnastics all-around, as well as a silver in the team event and a bronze in the uneven bars.
Olympics
Steveson takes down Olympic gold in final second of match
Gable Steveson scored his final points with 0.2 seconds remaining to win the heavyweight gold medal and complete a dramatic comeback that even his coach thought couldn't be done.
Sports
Americans go for gold in basketball, volleyball, water polo
The U.S. women's basketball team will be playing for a record seventh gold medal Saturday night when the Americans play Japan at the Tokyo Games.