Politics
U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips, law enforcement leaders unveil bill to boost police recruiting
The bill would direct $50 million to the Department of Justice and local communities to attract candidates, especially those underrepresented in law enforcement.
Local
Meritorious: Minnesota students compete in 2022 Scripps Spelling Bee
More than half the competitors were eliminated on the first day of the competition, which was held in person for the first time in three years.
Evening forecast: Low of 52; breezy with clouds, then clearing
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
St. Cloud
Shooting victim: 'My God — are we going to die here?'
Victims of Buffalo, Minn., shooting attack testify as alleged killer hides his face.
Variety
What it's like to jump in the World's Biggest Bounce House
The traveling inflatable theme park landed in St. Louis Park, offering jump sessions for all ages — including adult-only.