Nation
Greek Orthodox church at World Trade Center reopens at last
More than two decades after a tiny Greek Orthodox church in lower Manhattan was destroyed by the falling south tower of the World Trade Center, that church's far grander replacement opened to the public this week in an elevated park overlooking the rebuilt trade center's memorial plaza.
Business
Southwest Airlines brings back dividend as travel rebounds
Southwest Airlines said Wednesday that it is bringing back dividends for shareholders, which it suspended when the pandemic devastated the airline business in early 2020.
Sports
Jaguars' Lawrence sits out practice with sprained big toe
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence won't practice Wednesday because of a sprained big toe on his left foot, but coach Doug Pederson expects the second-year pro to get on the practice field later in the week and potentially play at Tennessee.
Nation
Sharpton says film debuts at 'critical point' in US politics
The Rev. Al Sharpton has been called a lot of names in his public life: a hustler, a racist, an opportunist, a fraud, a rat, a jester.
Music
Eau Claire's Blue Ox Fest lines up Avett Brothers, Phish's Mike Gordon for 2023
The June 22-24 roots music campout will also feature Charley Crockett, Sam Bush Band, Yasmin Williams and Infamous Stringdusters.