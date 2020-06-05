More from Star Tribune
Loons
NWSL consulted players with kids in developing tournament
When the National Women's Soccer League was plotting its course for a summertime tournament, it reached out to a select group: moms.There are just a…
Vikings
Former NFL star, Florida A&M coach Ken Riley dead at 72
Former Cincinnati Bengals standout Ken Riley, who was later a head coach and athletic director at his alma mater Florida A&M, died Sunday, the university announced. He was 72.
Sports
Love conquers all at 1,000 Guineas
Jockey Ryan Moore rode Love to a dominant victory at the 1,000 Guineas on Sunday, giving trainer Aidan O'Brien a fourth win in five years at the British Classic mile race.
Vikings
Fan experience to change profoundly amid COVID-19 pandemic
Dayton Moore remembers so clearly the vast sections of empty seats inside Kauffman Stadium when he took over as general manager of the Kansas City Royals, and he remembers just as vividly — nearly a decade later — how those seats filled and fans roared as the long-suffering club won the World Series.
Loons
More German teams kneel before games, Wolfsburg beats Werder
Four more Bundesliga teams took a knee before their games on Sunday, as Werder Bremen inched closer to relegation and Schalke's winless run became its worst for 27 years.