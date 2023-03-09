More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis official tells City Council of nonexistent donation
Tyeastia Green, organizer of Black expo, claimed the Bush Foundation had committed $3 million. It hadn't.
Evening forecast: Low of 27, with another of 1-3 inches of snow accumulating
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
COVID-era grads skip college over debt risks, jobs
Hundreds of thousands of young people who came of age during the pandemic didn't go to college. Many have turned to hourly jobs or careers that don't require a degree, while others have been deterred by high tuition and the prospect of student debt.
Afternoon forecast: Winter weather advisory, 2 to 4 inches of snow
Warmer temperatures should help road conditions as the Twin Cities area expects to see 2 to 4 inches of snow Thursday.
Nation
5 takeaways from Fox's legal battle and Jan. 6
Thousands of pages of documents in a recent lawsuit show that Fox News' top executives sometimes were actively involved in politics rather than simply reporting or offering opinions on it.