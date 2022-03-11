More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Souhan: Hey, trade advocates. Think you can do better than Cousins at QB?
To move away from Kirk Cousins, the Vikings would have to trade him for mediocre value, then sign a journeyman stopgap quarterback and admit they're trying to rebuild. You like that?
Politics
Specter of voter fraud targets program to protect Minnesotans at high safety risk
Safe at Home was created to help victims of intimate partner violence and others shield their addresses from aggressors.
High Schools
Warroad reaches the Class 1A boys' hockey title game with an OT victory over Mahtomedi
Matthew Hard scored 2:21 into the extra time, ending a game that was tied after every period.
High Schools
History resoundingly refuses to repeat as Hermantown dispatches Alexandria this time
The No. 1 seed Hawks, who fell to the Cardinals this time of year in 2018, scored seven goals in a row.
High Schools
Live at 6 p.m.: Hermantown, Warroad advance to 1A title game; Class 2A on tonight
The Warriors rallied from a 4-2 deficit before rallied to beat Mahtomedi in overtime; Alexandria scored first before being overwhelmed by the Hawks. Tap here for a link to watch the games and more from the X.