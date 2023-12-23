More from Star Tribune
Nation
Multiple people injured in what authorities describe as 'active shooting' at Florida shopping mall
Multiple people were injured Saturday during what authorities described as ''an active shooting'' at a shopping mall in central Florida.
Business
New York governor vetoes bill that would ban noncompete agreements
New York's governor vetoed a bill days before Christmas that would have banned noncompete agreements, which restrict workers' ability to leave their job for a role with a rival business.
Business
Business
Mickey Mouse will soon belong to you and me — with some caveats
As the year turns to 2024, Mickey Mouse in his earliest form will be the leader of the band of characters, films and book that will become public domain. With several asterisks, qualification and caveats.
Business
Ramstad: As year ends, 3M's resort is still for sale and many Minnesota employers still seek workers
Our columnist catches up with some of the people who helped him out this year.