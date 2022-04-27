More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Politics
Metro Transit police chief confirmed as U.S. marshal for Minnesota
He replaces Ramona Dohman, who protesters demanded resign last year after the death of Winston Smith.
Wolves
Scoggins: Why the Wolves' maddening losses are also necessary lessons
Young teams rarely, if ever, take the NBA playoffs by storm. If they learn from these meltdowns, the Wolves will be better because of them.
St. Paul
St. Paul temporary homeless shelter closing as local leaders plead for state funding to avert 'crisis'
Ramsey County leaders issued dire warnings this week that large outdoor homeless encampments could be back this summer unless state lawmakers provide nearly $73 million to keep open some temporary shelters.
Wild
Wild, Blues battle for home ice. What Minnesota needs to win it
The teams are tied with 109 points going into the final two days of the season. Here's a look at the schedule and possible outcomes.
Lynx
Lynx drop preseason opener to Delle Donne, Mystics
Fourteen players saw action for Minnesota, which has one more preseason game before opening the regular season at Seattle.