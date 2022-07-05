More from Star Tribune
Mayhem near 2nd Street and Portland Avenue in Minneapolis
At least one person was jailed and another injured after passengers in vehicles shot fireworks at buildings and people for hours early Tuesday in a densely populated area of downtown Minneapolis.
