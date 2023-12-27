More from Star Tribune
Nation
Trapped in his crashed truck, an Indiana man is rescued after 6 days surviving on rainwater
A 27-year-old man survived for six days on only rainwater while pinned tightly inside his crashed pickup truck beneath a highway bridge in northwest Indiana, police said.
Nation
Editorial Roundup: Minnesota
Minneapolis Star Tribune. December 21, 2023.
Nation
Man arrested in stabbing at New York's Grand Central Terminal charged with hate crimes
A New York City man has been charged with hate crimes following the Christmas Day stabbing of two teenage tourists from Paraguay at a restaurant inside Grand Central Terminal, authorities said.
Nation
Man awaiting trial for quadruple homicide in Maine withdraws insanity plea
A man charged with killing his parents and two of their friends days after being released from prison in Maine no longer intends to use an insanity defense.
Nation
Argument over Christmas gifts turns deadly as 14-year-old kills his older sister, deputies say
A Florida woman holding her 11-month-old son in a baby carrier was fatally shot by her 14-year-old brother while trying to defuse an argument over Christmas gifts he was having with a 15-year-old brother who also was armed, authorities said.