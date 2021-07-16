More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Los Angeles County brings back indoor mask mandate
Los Angeles County residents will again be required to wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status, while the University of California system said that students, faculty and staff must be inoculated against the coronavirus to return to campuses.
Weather
Evening forecast: Overnight low in 60s
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Thursday, July 15
Video
911 recordings show panic when Florida condo fell
Recordings of 911 calls after an oceanfront Florida condominium building collapsed in the middle of the night show disbelief, panic and confusion as people tried to comprehend the disaster.
Weather
Morning forecast: Hazy sun, high 83
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, July 15