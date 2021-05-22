More from Star Tribune
Local
Fewer than half of Americans belong to a church, Gallup finds
It poses enormous challenges for faith leaders trying to navigate the new religious landscape.
Local artist creates music in honor of George Floyd to heal himself and others
Artist, poet, educator and speaker Joe Davis was inspired to write songs in collaboration with others after the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police in 2021. The songs will debut during a one-year anniversary of Floyd's death and can be seen on JoeDavisPoetry.com.
Virgin Galactic rocket ship ascends from New Mexico
Virgin Galactic on Saturday made its first rocket-powered flight from New Mexico to the fringe of space in a manned shuttle.
Coronavirus
Minnesota colleges mull whether to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory
As they plan for return to campus life, many schools weigh requiring the shots.
The Twins Beat
Battle of the 2020 Cy Young: Cleveland's Shane Bieber takes on Twins' Kenta Maeda
The Twins will hope to build off Friday's 10-0 victory.