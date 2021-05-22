Artist, poet, educator and speaker Joe Davis was inspired to write songs in collaboration with others after the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police in 2021. The songs will debut during a one-year anniversary of Floyd's death and can be seen on JoeDavisPoetry.com.

