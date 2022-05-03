Barbara Aurora broke into the opera scene in Minnesota in the late 1960s. She went on to star in productions in the Twin Cities and around the country. Here she sings "Libera Me" from Guiseppe Verdi's "Requiem and Red Red Robin" by Harry M Woods.

