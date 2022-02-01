More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Politics
Gov. Walz heads into election year with huge cash advantage
Democrats outraised Republicans on a number of fronts in 2021.
Politics
Fans could get Minnesota Vikings specialty license plates under bipartisan bill
Drivers would be required to contribute at least $30 a year to the Minnesota Vikings Foundation.
Local
Student killed, another injured in shooting outside Richfield school
Richfield Police Chief Jay Henthorne said officers arrived to discover the two students on the sidewalk outside the school. The suspects had fled the scene by then, he said. Medical personnel transported the students to Hennepin County Medical Center by ambulance.
Sports
Harbaugh: 5 things to know from his time with 49ers and Michigan
Jim Harbaugh's coaching career has been colorful, to say the least. There have been more wins than losses, and other events that have made him stand out from peers.
Business
Graco backlog grows as it deals with supply issues
Minneapolis based Graco's fourth quarter and 2021 results exceeded analyst expectations for earnings and revenue.