More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Police hunt gunman who wounded 10 in Brooklyn subway attack
Police say the gunman in the Brooklyn subway shooting fired at least 33 bullets in the rush-hour train, wounding 10 people.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Rain, storms, some severe; high 55
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Tuesday, April 12
MnDOT video captures truck bursting into flames in Blaine
A truck was hit by a vehicle Monday afternoon along Hwy. 10 in Blaine, igniting a fireball that sent black smoke skyward. Credit: MnDOT.