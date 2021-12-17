More from Star Tribune
Former officer Kimberly Potter: 'It just went chaotic'
Kimberly Potter took the stand in her own defense Friday to answer questions about why she fired her handgun instead of her Taser and killed Daunte Wright as he resisted arrest during a traffic stop.
Biden warns of illness and death as omicron surges
The president on Thursday predicted a "winter of severe illness and death" for those who are still unvaccinated and implored Americans anew to get their shots and boosters.
Defense witness backs Potter's decision on Taser, deadly force
A longtime police officer and law enforcement expert said the response to Daunte Wright resisting arrest was proper policing, and there was a threat of harm to one of the officers.