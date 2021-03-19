More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Randball
Catch-2022: Kirk Cousins' $45 million is guaranteed Friday
This day was almost certain to arrive. Now that it's here, what does it mean?
Gophers Basketball
Marcus Carr enters transfer portal but keeping options open for next year
The All-Big Ten point guard is expected to go through the NBA draft process again before making a decision about his final year of college eligibility.
World
Scientist behind coronavirus shot says next target is cancer
The scientist who won the race to deliver the first widely used coronavirus vaccine says people can rest assured the shots are safe, and the technology behind it will soon be used to fight another global scourge — cancer.
Access Vikings
Former Vikings tackle Riley Reiff agrees to sign with the Bengals
Reiff will protect Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow next season after he was released by Minnesota earlier this month.
Puck Drop
Even in semifinal loss, Minnesota Duluth women showed they belong
The Bulldogs lost 3-2 late in overtime to top-ranked Northeastern in a thrilling national semifinal, a sign that the program is back among the elite.