Politics
Statements on the death of U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn
Prominent Minnesotans spoke about the congressman's death from kidney cancer at age 59.
Local
Person critically hurt in drive-by shooting in Golden Valley
It happened about 8:35 p.m. in the area of Duluth Street and N. Regent Avenue, near Hwy. 100.
Outdoors
More answers emerge as dust settles on senators' snowmobile crash
The DNR's enforcement chief quickly informed the local sheriff that he was involved in the crash, then was startled when the sheriff's news release didn't disclose it.
Olympics
Diggins makes U.S. Olympic history winning silver in 30-kilometer freestyle
Jessie Diggins overcame a battle with food poisoning and said she came through with what 'might have been the best race of my entire life' to take the silver medal in brutally cold conditions.
Olympics
How'd they do? Meet the 30 U.S. Olympians with Minnesota ties
The contingent with Minnesota connections on Team USA was the largest since Turin in 2006 and included nine gold medalists from four years ago.