Weather
Afternoon forecast: 90, mainly sunny skies
There's a chance of isolated storms in southern Minnesota tonight, with storms on the way Saturday.
Video
Jan. 6 panel: Trump spurned pleas to call off mob
The House Jan. 6 committee has closed out its set of summer hearings with its most detailed focus yet on the investigation's main target: former President Donald Trump.