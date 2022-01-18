More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Jan. 18 girls' basketball highlights
Top plays from last week's top games.
Video
Jan. 18 boys' basketball highlights
Top plays from last week's top games.
Video
Jan. 18 girls' hockey highlights
Top plays from last week's top games.
Video
Jan. 18 boys' hockey highlights
Top plays from last week's top games.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High 38, quick freeze tonight
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Tuesday, Jan. 18