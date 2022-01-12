More from Star Tribune
Dzingel, Vejmelka lift Coyotes past Maple Leafs 2-1
Ryan Dzingel scored two goals, Karel Vejmelka stopped 45 shots and the Arizona Coyotes defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 Wednesday night.
Sports
Gooden carries Dixie State past California Baptist 79-76
Cameron Gooden had a career-high 26 points as Dixie State closed the game on an 11-0 run and narrowly beat California Baptist 79-76 on Wednesday night.
Sports
Pavelski has 5 points in Stars' 5-2 win over Kraken
While Joe Pavelski missed out on another hat trick, the 37-year-old center did something he had never done when the Dallas Stars finished their scoring with a 179-foot empty-net goal.
Sports
Ayala, Russell lead Maryland past Northwestern in double OT
Eric Ayala finished with career highs of 26 points and 11 rebounds and Fatts Russell scored 13 of his 23 points after regulation to help Maryland fend off Northwestern 94-87 in double overtime on Wednesday night.
Sports
Tyson lifts Seattle over Utah Valley 71-65
Cameron Tyson had 25 points as Seattle University defeated Utah Valley 71-65 in Western Athletic Conference play on Wednesday night.