More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Israeli troops mistakenly kill 3 hostages in Gaza, IDF says
The army's chief spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, said the army expressed "deep sorrow" and was investigating. Read the latest here.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 32; low clouds with a cooldown coming late Sunday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Video
British teen found in France after six years
Alex Batty, who vanished at age 11 on a family holiday in Spain, was found walking along the side of a road in France by a delivery driver.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 41; showers tapering, with fog possible
We'll have lingering clouds, with slick spots possible tonight. There's a chance of flurries Sunday evening, with a blustery day on tap Monday.
Weather
Morning forecast: High of 41, rain and fog
Rain in the Twin Cities and snow to the north will taper Saturday afternoon, but fog will remain. Sunday will see clouds and a powerful cold front arriving that night with a chance of flurries.