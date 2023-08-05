More from Star Tribune
Injured Fargo police officer leaves the hospital
Andrew Dotas and two colleagues were shot in July by a gunman during a traffic stop.
Evening forecast: Low of 66; partly cloudy with a thunderstorm or two late
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Thousands overwhelm New York's Union Square for Twitch streamer's giveaway
Police in New York City struggled to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square on Friday for an internet personality's supposed videogame console giveaway that got out of hand. Read more here.
Afternoon forecast: High of 86, cloudy with isolated showers
Western Minnesota will see the greatest chance of rain today. Showers will move through overnight and Sunday, clearing out by Monday.
Morning forecast: High of 86, mix of sun and clouds
There's a chance of isolated showers today. Showers and thunderstorms are on tap Sunday, with cooler temperatures.