More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Industry: chemical recycling as solution to waste
The plastics industry says there is a way to help solve the crisis of plastic waste — recycle it, chemically.
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny, high 52
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Oct. 26
Wisconsin starts early in-person voting amid lawsuits
The opening of the in-person voting period marks the beginning of the final two-week push to Election Day. Read more about it here.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 36 and clear, with more sunshine on the way Wednesday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 51, mix of sun and clouds
Clouds will begin to clear this afternoon, with more of the same on the way Wednesday.