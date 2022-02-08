More from Star Tribune
Lynx
Lynx make it official, sign Layshia Clarendon and Rachel Banham
The two players were free agents after contributing to last season's playoff team.
Wild
Road success fueled Wild in strong first half to NHL season
The Wild was 14-7-2 away from Xcel Energy Center in its first 41 games.
Gophers
Loewe's offensive resurgence sparks Gophers at a time of need
The William & Mary transfer was his team's leading scorer last season before taking on a different role early for Ben Johnson.
Nation
Journalists settle suit over Minnesota State Patrol mistreatment covering protests
The state of Minnesota has agreed to pay $825,000 and change several policies to settle a lawsuit brought by journalists who said they were hurt or harassed while covering protests over the police killings of George Floyd and Daunte Wright.
Gophers
Gophers men's basketball heads to last-place Nebraska searching for a win
The Gophers face one of the Big Ten's bottom four teams for the first time this season Wednesday in Lincoln.