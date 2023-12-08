More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Hunter Biden indicted on 9 tax charges, adding to gun charges in special counsel investigation
Hunter Biden was indicted on nine tax charges in California as a special counsel investigation into the business dealings of President Joe Biden's son intensifies against the backdrop of the 2024 election. Read more here.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 49, cloudy with snow on the way
Snow will move across the state overnight, with an inch expected in the Twin Cities area by Saturday night.
Weather
Morning forecast: Another warm one, high 49
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Dec. 8
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 38, partly cloudy; another chance at a record high Friday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Warm and sunny, high 49
Record warm temperatures are possible in parts of Minnesota Thursday and Friday. Then watch for possible snow this weekend.