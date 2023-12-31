More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
How Star Tribune's Artist of the Year Regina Marie Williams made her dreams come true
Regina Marie Williams talks about her roots as a muppet with Sesame Street Live, her big break playing Dinah Washington at the Penumbra Theatre and her love for the "Mini apple."
Variety
Artist of the Year: Minneapolis' Regina Marie Williams triumphed onstage amid loss
The "artivist" channeled her grief into memorable performances.
Stage & Arts
Artist of the Year 2023 runners-up: Dyani White Hawk and Kelsey Cook
Our Artist of the Year coverage wouldn't be complete without spotlighting these two artists, in very different fields, who drew national acclaim.
Variety
At the stroke of midnight, the New Year gives a clean slate for long-elusive resolutions
It's an annual end-of-year exercise in futility for many. But a clean slate awaits at the stroke of midnight for the next round of resolutions.
Nation