Video by Mark Vancleave. Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey and council members Andrea Jenkins and Alondra Cano laid out initial plans to reopen the intersection which has been occupied by neighbors and activists since George Floyd was killed there last may.

Video by Mark Vancleave. Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey and council members Andrea Jenkins and Alondra Cano laid out initial plans to reopen the intersection which has been occupied by neighbors and activists since George Floyd was killed there last may.