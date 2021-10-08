More from Star Tribune
Twins
Twins drop six players, including Andrew Albers and Drew Maggi, from 40-man roster
The players can become free agents as the team prepares to reshape during the offseason.
How does ranked choice voting work?
Residents of Minneapolis, St. Paul and several suburbs will have at least one rank choice election on their ballots this November. But how does ranked choice voting work, and what does it mean for our elections?
Politics
Biden won't invoke executive privilege on Trump Jan. 6 docs
President Joe Biden will not block a tranche of documents sought by a House committee's investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, setting up a showdown with former President Donald Trump, who has pledged to try to keep records from his time in the White House from being turned over to investigators.
Access Vikings
Vikings mailbag: New contract for Hunter? Trade buzz? Fit for Barr?
Send questions to @Andrew_Krammer on Twitter or andrew.krammer@startribune.com. Listen for answers on the weekly Access Vikings podcast or find them here on Friday mornings.
Vikings
Cook questionable for Sunday; Pierce won't play but Barr will return
Nose tackle Michael PIerce will miss the game against Detroit while Barr is expected to play in his first game in 13 months.