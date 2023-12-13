More from Star Tribune
Local Court: Racial imbalance in Minnesota schools must be 'substantial factor' to violate Constitution
House approves impeachment inquiry into President Biden as Republicans rally behind investigation
Every Republican rallied behind the politically charged process despite lingering concerns among some in the party that the investigation has yet to produce evidence of misconduct by the president.
Federal Reserve keeps key interest rate unchanged, signals possible rate cut next year
Speaking at a news conference, Chair Jerome Powell said that Fed officials are likely done raising interest rates because of how steadily inflation has cooled.
Afternoon forecast: High of 38, sunny
Windchills will feel like the upper 20s, but there's a warmup on the way. There's a chance of rain or a light mix Friday night and Saturday in the Twin Cities area.
Morning forecast: Warmer, sunny; high 38
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Dec. 13
With Ukraine aid in peril, Zelenskyy joins Biden at the White House to make his case for more aid
The U.S. has already provided Ukraine $111 billion since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his grinding invasion more than 21 months ago, but Republicans are insisting on linking any more money to strict U.S.-Mexico border security changes that Democrats decry.