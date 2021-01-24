More from Star Tribune
Swiss skier Beat Feuz wins 2nd Kitzbühel downhill in 3 days
For the second time in three days, Beat Feuz triumphed in a race that he had unsuccessfully tried to win for a decade.
Sports
Frenchman Ogier wins Monte Carlo Rally for a record 8th win
Frenchman Sebastien Ogier won the season-opening Monte Carlo Rally for a record eighth time on Sunday, breaking the previous best mark he shared with countryman Sebastien Loeb.
Sports
Cochran-Siegle eyes return to skiing after breaking his neck
Two days after fracturing his neck in a downhill crash on the Streif course in Kitzbühel, Ryan Cochran-Siegle said Sunday he is aiming to return to ski racing before the end of the World Cup season in March.