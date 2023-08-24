More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Heavy rains cause flooding in states across the U.S.
Heavy rain has flooded an Ohio highway where people were rescued from their cars, covered the Las Vegas strip with water and closed a busy airport terminal outside Detroit.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 71; mainly clear and humid
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Video
Wagner plane crash seems intended to send message to potential Kremlin foes
The site of the plane crash presumed to have killed Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, with investigators at work and the plane wreckage, was shown by Russian state TV RU-RTR on Thursday.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High 90 with decreasing clouds
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Aug. 24
Weather
Morning forecast: Still hot, but not as hot; high 90
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Aug. 24