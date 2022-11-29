More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Weather
Morning forecast: Snow, 4" to 8"; high 30
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Nov. 29
Video
Hawaii volcanic eruption draws spectators
Spectators gathered in Hilo, Hawaii on Monday night, to watch the Mauna Loa volcano erupt for the first time in nearly 40 years. Lava is shooting into the air and flowing downhill on Hawaii's Big Island.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 'Plowable' snow on the way, then cold
A storm is expected to drop 2 to 6 inches of snow across parts of the state on Tuesday, but the storm track is still uncertain.
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly cloudy, high 42; snow Tuesday
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Nov. 28