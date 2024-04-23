More from Star Tribune
Good Samaritans rescue driver from fiery I-94 crash in St. Paul
Good Samaritans and at least one state worker helped rescue a driver from a burning vehicle on Interstate 94 in St. Paul.
Video
Minnesota legislators propose banning book bans
Minnesota is one of several Democratic-leaning states where lawmakers are now pursuing bans on book bans.
Video
Embattled Kharkiv residents face regular power outages as Russia grinds down energy infrastructure
Russia is exploiting enduring air defense shortages in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, to pummel its energy infrastructure and terrorize residents.
Video
Vigil held for victims of Columbine shooting
Victims of the Columbine High School shooting in Colorado were remembered during a vigil Friday on the eve of the 25th anniversary of the massacre.