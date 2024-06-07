More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis How police critics on the Minneapolis City Council responded to a police officer's killing
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis How police critics on the Minneapolis City Council responded to a police officer's killing
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis How police critics on the Minneapolis City Council responded to a police officer's killing
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis How police critics on the Minneapolis City Council responded to a police officer's killing
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis How police critics on the Minneapolis City Council responded to a police officer's killing
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis How police critics on the Minneapolis City Council responded to a police officer's killing
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Paul Douglas
Touch of October today; summer heat returns next week
Temperatures hold in the 60s today with 40 mph wind gusts - the coolest day in sight. Weather mellows for the weekend with 80s returning next week