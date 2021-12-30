More from Star Tribune
Aaron James and Isaac Westbury join violent Capitol clash
Aaron James, seen wearing a red ballcap and waving for supporters to follow him before grabbing a shield, joins his brother Isaac Westbury, wearing a tan jacket and black knitted cap, is seen using law enforcement shields to try to force their way into the U.S. Capitol during part of an hourslong violent clash on the building's steps. Both men have since been charged with felonies related to using these shields on police.
Ghislaine Maxwell guilty in Epstein sex abuse case
The British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted Wednesday of luring teenage girls to be sexually abused by the American millionaire Jeffrey Epstein.
Evening forecast: Low of 3, cloudy and cold that's potentially dangerous
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Afternoon forecast: 8, mostly sunny and dangerously cold
It'll be dangerously cold, with light winds. We'll see increasing clouds tonight and a chance of light snow through Thursday.