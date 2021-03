Many people thought Dan Lee had a dream job spending time in locker rooms of professional sports teams, but he had a different calling. After 20 years of shooting sports videos, Lee went back to school to become a teacher. He's putting to use the skills he honed to create a weekly video that delights the students and community of the school where he now works.

Many people thought Dan Lee had a dream job spending time in locker rooms of professional sports teams, but he had a different calling. After 20 years of shooting sports videos, Lee went back to school to become a teacher. He's putting to use the skills he honed to create a weekly video that delights the students and community of the school where he now works.