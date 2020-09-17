K9 Sota, a black Labrador, is the first law enforcement dog in Minnesota able to detect cellphones and various data storage devices such as USB drivers and micro SD cards where evidence might be hidden that would help prosecutors in their pursuit of sex crime perpetrators.

