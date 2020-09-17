More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
National
New Minneapolis council member gives voice to diverse ward
Before he became Minneapolis' newest City Council member, Jamal Osman taught a mental health first aid course designed to help people in crisis. Among his students over 3 1/2 years: police officers.
Local
Oshkosh police arrest homicide suspect after 6-hour standoff
Oshkosh police say a man suspected in a homicide was arrested Saturday after a six-hour standoff with a SWAT team and negotiators.
Local
2-year-old in critical condition after Milwaukee shooting
Authorities say a 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after suffering a single gunshot wound Saturday on Milwaukee's northwest side.
East Metro
Man run over, killed in Maplewood by driver who left the scene
The crash occurred Saturday night on Lakewood Drive, according to police.
Local
BC-BKL--WNBA Playoff Glance
(7)Connecticut 94, (6)Chicago 81(5)Phoenix 85, (8)Washington 84(4)Minnesota 80,(5)Phoenix 79(7)Connecticut 73, (3)Los Angeles 59Sunday, Sept. 20: Connecticut vs. Las Vegas, 1 p.m.Tuesday, Sept. 22: Connecticut vs.…